Australia's Santos second-quarter revenue jumps 74%

July 21 - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its second-quarter revenue jumped 74% as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices held close to record highs amid a global scramble for energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The country's no. 2 independent gas producer reported sales revenue of $1.88 billion for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.08 billion last year, missing a UBS estimate of $2.00 billion.

