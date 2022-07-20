Australia's Santos second-quarter revenue jumps 74%

Corrects to $1.88 billion from $1.88 million in paragraph 2

July 21 - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its second-quarter revenue jumped 74% as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices held close to record highs amid a global scramble for energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The country's no. 2 independent gas producer reported sales revenue of $1.88 billion for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.08 billion last year, missing a UBS estimate of $2.00 billion.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.