Australia's Santos says Barossa Environment Plan accepted by regulator

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas major Santos STO.AX said on Monday that the Barossa Development Drilling and Completions Environment Plan was accepted by the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) on Dec 15.

Australia's Federal Court ruled in favour of an indigenous group's challenge against a drilling permit for Barossa gas development in September 2022.

Traditional landowners from the Tiwi Islands had asked the court to overturn drilling approval for the Barossa project near the islands off the northern Australia coastline granted by NOPSEMA.

Santos said it conducted further consultation with Tiwi Island landowners and other relevant persons, NOPSEMA's guidelines, and guidance provided by the decision of the federal court in the proceedings.

Santos is proceeding with applications for all remaining approvals for the Barossa Gas Project, it said.

