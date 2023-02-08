Australia's Santos resumes gas production at John Brookes platform

February 08, 2023 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, with operations expected to ramp up to full rates in the coming days.

Production at its facility was suspended as unplanned maintenance work in late November last year caused an extended shutdown, even affecting the company's 2023 forecasts.

