Australia's Santos resumes gas production at John Brookes platform

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, with operations expected to ramp up to full rates in the coming days.

Production at its facility was suspended as unplanned maintenance work in late November last year caused an extended shutdown, even affecting the company's 2023 forecasts.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.