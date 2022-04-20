Australia's Santos quarterly revenue jumps two-fold on higher prices

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue jumped two-fold, boosted in part by its takeover of Oil Search and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices soared on strong demand and curbed supply from Russia.

The country's no. 2 independent gas producer said its sales revenue came in at $1.92 billion for the three months to March 31, compared with $964 million a year earlier. The figure missed RBC's estimate of $2.14 billion.

