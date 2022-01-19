Australia's Santos quarterly revenue jumps 66%

OSH

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX on Thursday posted a 66% jump in its fourth-quarter sales revenue, boosted by strong prices and sustained demand from Asia and Europe as global economies continued to recover from the pandemic.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company logged revenue of $1.53 billion, including contribution from Oil Search since Dec. 10 when its merger with Santos became effective. It marginally missed a $1.57 billion estimate based on Refinitiv's full-year forecast and year-to-date revenues.

