Australia's Santos quarterly revenue fell nearly 14%

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue fell nearly 14%, owing to lower production and sales volumes of oil and gas.

The country's no. 2 independent gas producer said its sales revenue was $1.63 billion for the three months ending March 31, compared with $1.89 billion a year earlier, marginally missing a UBS estimate of $1.64 billion.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.