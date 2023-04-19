Australia's Santos quarterly revenue fell nearly 14%

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 19, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo and Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue fell nearly 14%, owing to lower production and sales volumes of oil and gas.

The country's no. 2 independent gas producer said its sales revenue was $1.63 billion for the three months ending March 31, compared with $1.89 billion a year earlier, marginally missing a UBS estimate of $1.64 billion.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.