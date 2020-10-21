Australia's Santos Q3 revenue falls 22.6%

Corrects currency to U.S. dollar, not Australian dollar, in second paragraph

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest independent gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday third-quarter revenue fell 22.6%, hit by a drop in energy prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adelaide-based firm reported revenue of $797 million for the September quarter, compared with $1.03 billion last year, and missed RBC estimates of $814 million.

Production for the quarter came in at 25.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from 19.8 mmboe last year.

