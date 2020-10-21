Australia's Santos Q3 revenue falls 22.6%

Contributors
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australia's second-largest independent gas producer Santos Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter revenue fell 22.6%, hit by a drop in energy prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corrects currency to U.S. dollar, not Australian dollar, in second paragraph

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest independent gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday third-quarter revenue fell 22.6%, hit by a drop in energy prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adelaide-based firm reported revenue of $797 million for the September quarter, compared with $1.03 billion last year, and missed RBC estimates of $814 million.

Production for the quarter came in at 25.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from 19.8 mmboe last year.

($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More