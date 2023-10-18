Australia's Santos posts sequential rise in revenue on higher oil volumes

Adds details of results in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX on Thursday reported a 7.5% sequential rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by increased crude oil volumes and higher prices.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the three months ended September, in line with Visible Alpha consensus of $1.43 billion, according to UBS. That compares to revenue of $1.34 billion in the preceding quarter.

However, revenue slumped 33% compared to a year earlier when Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the global energy markets and boosted average realized prices.

The Adelaide-based company said the Barossa project remained on target to commence production in the first half 2025 and within current cost estimates.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

