News & Insights

Australia's Santos posts over 7% sequential rise in quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 18, 2023 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo and Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX on Thursday reported a 7.5% rise in third-quarter revenue from the preceding quarter, helped by increased crude oil volumes and higher prices.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the three months ended September, in line with Visible Alpha consensus of $1.43 billion, according to UBS.

That compares to revenue of $1.34 billion in the preceding quarter and $2.15 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com; Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.