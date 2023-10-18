Australia's Santos posts over 7% sequential rise in quarterly revenue

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX on Thursday reported a 7.5% rise in third-quarter revenue from the preceding quarter, helped by increased crude oil volumes and higher prices.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the three months ended September, in line with Visible Alpha consensus of $1.43 billion, according to UBS.

That compares to revenue of $1.34 billion in the preceding quarter and $2.15 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com; Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.