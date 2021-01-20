Australia's Santos posts over 10% drop in quarterly revenue

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia's second largest independent gas producer Santos STO.AX said on Thursday its fourth-quarter revenue dropped 10.4% as realized gas prices weakened, while production rose due to strong performance of its Bayu-Undan and domestic assets.

Quarterly sales revenue fell to $922 million from $1.03 billion last year due to weak average sales prices for its liquefied natural gas (LNG), missing Refinitiv estimate of $1.00 billion.

Output for the December-quarter jumped about 36% to 25.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), beating brokerage RBC's estimate of 24.8 mmboe. For the year, production came in at 89 mmboe, at the top end of Santos' forecast made in December.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

