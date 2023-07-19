News & Insights

Australia's Santos posts nearly 29% drop in quarterly revenue

July 19, 2023 — 07:05 pm EDT

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX on Thursday posted a 28.7% drop in second-quarter revenue on lower output from its Darwin LNG facility and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices weakened.

The country's second largest independent gas producer reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the three months ended June, compared with $1.88 billion a year earlier, while UBS consensus estimate had pegged it at $1.49 billion.

