US Markets

Australia's Santos posts 9% rise in first-quarter revenue

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian gas producer Santos Ltd on Thursday posted a 9.2% rise in first-quarter sales revenue, helped by firmer realised prices for oil and gas as global economies recover from last year's pandemic lows.

April 22 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX on Thursday posted a 9.2% rise in first-quarter sales revenue, helped by firmer realised prices for oil and gas as global economies recover from last year's pandemic lows.

The company's revenue rose to $964 million from $883 million a year earlier, but missed an RBC estimate of $1.05 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular