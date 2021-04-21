Australia's Santos posts 9% rise in first-quarter revenue

April 22 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX on Thursday posted a 9.2% rise in first-quarter sales revenue, helped by firmer realised prices for oil and gas as global economies recover from last year's pandemic lows.

The company's revenue rose to $964 million from $883 million a year earlier, but missed an RBC estimate of $1.05 billion.

