Australia's Santos posts 88% jump in revenue on higher LNG prices

Australia's Santos Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue jumped over 88% due to higher sales volumes and as a global energy crunch boosted liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer reported revenue of $2.20 billion for the three months ended September, beating brokerage UBS' estimate of $2.14 billion. It reported revenue of $1.14 billion a year earlier.

Production for the quarter came in at 26.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), as compared with 21.9 mmboe last year.

