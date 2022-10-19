Australia's Santos posts 88% jump in revenue on higher LNG prices

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue jumped over 88% due to higher sales volumes and as a global energy crunch boosted liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer reported revenue of $2.20 billion for the three months ended September, beating brokerage UBS' estimate of $2.14 billion. It reported revenue of $1.14 billion a year earlier.

Production for the quarter came in at 26.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), as compared with 21.9 mmboe last year.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

