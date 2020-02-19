Australia's Santos posts 7% rise in 2019 net profit

Australia's Santos Ltd on Thursday posted a 7% rise in annual net profit, as a jump in production helped offset weaker liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil prices across the year.

Net profit attributable rose to $674 million for the year ended Dec. 31, while revenue from ordinary activities climbed 10% to $4.03 billion.

The country's second-largest independent gas producer declared a final dividend of 5 cents per share, below last year's payout of 6.2 cents per share.

