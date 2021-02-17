Australia's Santos posts 60% drop in annual underlying profit

Contributors
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Santos Ltd, Australia's second-largest independent gas producer, on Thursday reported a 60% slump in annual underlying profit as energy markets were battered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd STO.AX, Australia's second-largest independent gas producer, on Thursday reported a 60% slump in annual underlying profit as energy markets were battered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's underlying net profit, which excludes one-time charges, fell to $287 million from $719 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters