Australia's Santos posts 60% drop in annual underlying profit

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd STO.AX, Australia's second-largest independent gas producer, on Thursday reported a 60% slump in annual underlying profit as energy markets were battered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's underlying net profit, which excludes one-time charges, fell to $287 million from $719 million a year earlier.

