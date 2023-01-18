Australia's Santos posts 23% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its fourth-quarter revenue jumped 22.9%, benefiting from surging oil and gas prices amid tight supplies.

The Adelaide-based company said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.88 billion, higher than $1.53 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

