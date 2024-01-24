Australia's Santos posts 21% fall in fourth-quarter revenue

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX reported a 21.1% fall in its fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by weaker liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and lower production volumes.

The oil and gas producer, which is in preliminary talks for a $52 billion merger with rival Woodside Energy WDS.AX, said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.49 billion, compared with $1.88 billion a year earlier.

According to RBC Capital Markets' research report, the Visible Alpha consensus estimate for revenue was $1.5 billion.

