Australia's Santos posts 21% fall in fourth-quarter revenue

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 24, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Written by John Biju, Himanshi Akhand, Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX reported a 21.1% fall in its fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by weaker liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and lower production volumes.

The oil and gas producer, which is in preliminary talks for a $52 billion merger with rival Woodside Energy WDS.AX, said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.49 billion, compared with $1.88 billion a year earlier.

According to RBC Capital Markets' research report, the Visible Alpha consensus estimate for revenue was $1.5 billion.

(Reporting by John Biju, Himanshi Akhand and Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com;))

