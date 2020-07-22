Australia's Santos posts 18% drop in second-quarter revenue

July 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX reported an 18% drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, hit by lower realised prices for its oil and gas as demand plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's second-largest independent gas producer said sales revenue fell to $785 million in the June quarter from $959 million a year earlier, missing a consensus forecast from RBC and UBS of $850 million.

Santos produced 20.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, up from 18.6 mmboe last year.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

