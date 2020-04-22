Australia's Santos posts 13% drop in first-quarter revenue

April 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX posted a 13% drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by lower realised prices for oil and gas.

The country's second-largest independent gas producer said revenue for the quarter ended March 31 fell to $883 million from $1.02 billion a year ago. The figure was lower than brokerage RBC Capital Markets' forecast of $912 million.

Santos produced 17.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, down from 18.4 mmboe last year.

