Australia's Santos narrows 2019 production outlook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australia' No. 2 independent gas producer, Santos Ltd STO.AX, on Tuesday narrowed its 2019 production guidance range to 74-76 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The company cut the upper end and raised the lower end of its previous full-year output forecast of 73-77 mmboe. Santos also tightened its sales volumes outlook for 2019 to 93-95 mmboe from 90-97 mmboe.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.