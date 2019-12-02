Australia's Santos narrows 2019 production outlook

Contributor
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia' No. 2 independent gas producer, Santos Ltd, on Tuesday narrowed its 2019 production guidance range to 74-76 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australia' No. 2 independent gas producer, Santos Ltd STO.AX, on Tuesday narrowed its 2019 production guidance range to 74-76 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The company cut the upper end and raised the lower end of its previous full-year output forecast of 73-77 mmboe. Santos also tightened its sales volumes outlook for 2019 to 93-95 mmboe from 90-97 mmboe.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters