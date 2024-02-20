Australia's Santos misses profit forecasts, gives no update on strategy review

By Echha Jain and Lewis Jackson

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos STO.AX reported a worse-than-feared 42% drop in annual profit on Wednesday on weaker gas prices and output and flagged it was working to boost its valuation after merger talks failed with bigger rival Woodside.

The result missed an LSEG consensus estimate of $1.49 billion, and Santos shares fell as much as 2% in early trade.

The result comes as investors push the company to look for ways to revive an anemic share price that missed out on much of the 2022 boom in energy stocks. However the company shed little light on its strategy review.

While the dividend was better than expected, analysts had anticipated a share buyback as well using some of the $352 million Santos has received from the partial sale of its stake in the PNG LNG project.

