Australia's Santos marginally raises full-year production outlook

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Santos Ltd raised the lower end of its full-year production outlook and reported a 43.3% jump in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as a global energy crunch driven by surging demand boosted natural gas prices.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX raised the lower end of its full-year production outlook and reported a 43.3% jump in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as a global energy crunch driven by surging demand boosted natural gas prices.

The country's second-largest independent gas producer now expects to produce between 88 and 91 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2021, higher than its previous forecast of between 87 and 91 mmboe.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters