News & Insights

Oil
WDS

Australia's Santos in early merger talks with rival Woodside

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 07, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details and background

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas giants Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX are in preliminary discussions over a potential business merger, the companies said on Thursday, in line with a global trend of consolidation among energy firms.

The combination of two of the country's largest listed oil and gas producers would create a merged energy behemoth with a market value of almost A$80 billion ($52.48 billion) amid rising pressures of decarbonisation, with both the firms dealing with hurdles around their growth projects.

Woodside said the discussions were confidential and incomplete and that there was no certainty if any transaction would eventuate.

($1 = 1.5244 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.