Australia's Santos in early merger talks with rival Woodside

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas giants Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX are in preliminary discussions over a potential business merger, the companies said on Thursday, in line with a global trend of consolidation among energy firms.

The combination of two of the country's largest listed oil and gas producers would create a merged energy behemoth with a market value of almost A$80 billion ($52.48 billion) amid rising pressures of decarbonisation, with both the firms dealing with hurdles around their growth projects.

Woodside said the discussions were confidential and incomplete and that there was no certainty if any transaction would eventuate.

($1 = 1.5244 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

