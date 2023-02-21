Australia's Santos full-year profit more than doubles, raises dividend

Adds more details on results, background

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday its annual underlying profit more than doubled, boosted by a beefed up liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio following its merger with Oil Search and soaring oil and gas prices.

Energy firms globally are seeing their profits balloon-up in 2022 as global LNG prices remained higher following European sanctions on Russian energy exports, squeezing an already tight oil and gas market.

Profit also soared from Santos' increased LNG position in Papua New Guinea after its merger with Oil Search in late 2021, driving its annual output 12% higher, with average realised price for LNG up 68% at $15.5 per million British thermal units.

Adelaide-based Santos posted an underlying profit of $2.46 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $946 million a year earlier. The profit missed a Citi estimate of $2.75 billion.

Santos declared a final dividend of 15.1 cents per share, much higher than the 8.5 cents dividend it paid a year ago.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma & Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

