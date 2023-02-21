Australia's Santos full-year profit more than doubles

February 21, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Riya Sharma & Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday its annual underlying profit more than doubled, boosted by a beefed up liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio following its merger with Oil Search and soaring oil and gas prices.

Adelaide-based Santos recorded an underlying profit of $2.46 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $946 million a year earlier. The profit missed a Citi estimate of $2.75 billion.

