Australia's Santos full-year profit more than doubles

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday its annual underlying profit more than doubled, boosted by a beefed up liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio following its merger with Oil Search and soaring oil and gas prices.

Adelaide-based Santos recorded an underlying profit of $2.46 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $946 million a year earlier. The profit missed a Citi estimate of $2.75 billion.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma & Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.