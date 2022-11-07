Australia's Santos flags weaker than expected output for 2023

MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd STO.AX, Australia's no.2 independent gas producer, on Tuesday flagged that its gas and oil output is set to fall by around 10% in 2023, a bigger decline than analysts had expected.

The decline reflects the end of production at the Bayu Undan gas field off northwestern Australia and weaker gas production in Western Australia, Santos said in slides released ahead of an investor briefing.

Production in 2023 is expected to drop to between 91 million and 98 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), down from between 103 mmboe and 106 mmboe this year, the company said.

Analysts' consensus for 2023 production was at 99 mmboe, according to Barrenjoey.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)

