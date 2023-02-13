Australia's Santos flags $328 mln hit to annual results from assets review

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Tuesday it expects to recognise a total impairment of about $328 million before tax in its full-year results owing to a review of late-life producing assets and reserves revision at Spar/Halyard in offshore Western Australia.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.