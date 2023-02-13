Australia's Santos flags $328 mln hit to annual results from assets review

February 13, 2023 — 05:13 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Tuesday it expects to recognise a total impairment of about $328 million before tax in its full-year results owing to a review of late-life producing assets and reserves revision at Spar/Halyard in offshore Western Australia.

