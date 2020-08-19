Australia's Santos first-half underlying profit sinks 48%

Australia's Santos Ltd said on Thursday first-half underlying profit slumped 48.4%, hit by weaker realised prices for its oil and gas as coronavirus-induced lockdowns crushed demand for fuel and related products.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer said underlying profit came in at $212 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with $411 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2.1 cents per share, below last year's payout of 6 cents per share.

