Australia's Santos first-half profit soars on higher LNG prices

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX posted a four-fold jump in first-half underlying profit on Wednesday as it benefited from a surge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer said underlying profit came in at $1.27 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with $317 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.6 cents per share, compared with 5.5 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

