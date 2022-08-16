Australia's Santos first-half profit soars on higher LNG prices

Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Santos Ltd posted a four-fold jump in first-half underlying profit on Wednesday as it benefited from a surge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The country's No. 2 independent gas producer said underlying profit came in at $1.27 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with $317 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.6 cents per share, compared with 5.5 cents per share a year earlier.

