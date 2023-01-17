Australia's Santos faces new delay on Narrabri gas project

MELBOURNE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX faces yet another setback on plans to develop the A$3.6 billion ($2.5 billion) Narrabri gas project, after an Indigenous group filed an appeal to the Federal Court on a permit for the project.

The long-delayed project is seen by the state government of New South Wales and energy authorities as essential to plugging a gas supply shortfall expected in the next two or three years.

The National Native Title Tribunal in December permitted Santos to go ahead with the project, ruling that the benefits outweighed the Gomeroi traditional owners' concerns that it would damage their culture, land and waters and contribute to climate change.

NTSCorp, representing the Gomeroi people, filed a notice of appeal to the Federal Court on Jan. 13, court records show.

NTSCorp solicitor Mishka Holt was not immediately available to comment on the appeal.

At full tilt, the Narrabri project could supply more than half of the gas needs in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, Santos has said.

The company had no immediate comment on the appeal.

