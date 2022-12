Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX said on Friday it has agreed to extend the exclusivity period for Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum to April 30, 2023 for its $1.1 billion deal to buy a 5% stake in PNG liquefied natural gas (PNG LNG) project from Santos.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

