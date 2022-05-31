Australia's Santos enters gas supply agreement with Yara Pilbara Fertilisers

June 1 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday it had entered into a new gas supply agreement with Yara Pilbara Fertilisers to supply natural gas to Yara's liquid ammonia plant in Western Australia.

Santos added that it would also work with Yara to explore decarbonisation opportunities in Western Australia, including carbon capture and storage.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

