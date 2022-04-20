Australia's Santos doubles revenue on higher LNG prices

Adds details on results, background

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its revenue doubled in the first quarter, boosted in part by its takeover of Oil Search and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices soared on strong demand and curbed supply from Russia.

Santos became a global top 20 oil and gas firm last year after its $6.2 billion buyout of Oil Search, and has in recent months benefited from a surge in LNG prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The attack has prompted Europe to seek alternatives to Russian gas and boosted forecasts for Australian LNG exports, with the country expected to more than double its earnings from the exports this year.

"Today's results demonstrate that our business has the size, scale and cash flows to enable Santos to deliver stronger shareholder returns," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said in a statement.

The country's No.2 independent gas producer on Wednesday unveiled a share buyback worth up to $250 million and said it would target higher shareholder returns amid surging commodity prices.

The Adelaide-based company's sales revenue came in at $1.92 billion for the three months to March 31, compared with $964 million a year earlier. The figure, however, missed RBC's estimate of $2.14 billion.

Santos also said it posted record quarterly production of 26 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), compared with 24.8 mmboe a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.