News & Insights

Australia's Santos cuts production forecast as quarterly revenue drops 29%

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 19, 2023 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds production forecast, details in paragraphs 2-6

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX trimmed its production forecast for fiscal 2023 on Thursday while its second-quarter revenue plunged 28.7% on lower output from its Darwin liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and weaker LNG prices.

Energy prices have fallen from their 2022 peaks on a slower-than-expected growth in China with investors worried about global demand over bleak economic prospects.

Santos now expects 2023 output between 89 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 93 mmboe, compared with its previous forecast of 89 mmboe to 96 mmboe.

The country's second largest independent gas producer reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the three months ended June, compared with $1.88 billion a year earlier, while UBS consensus estimate had pegged it at $1.49 billion.

Production for the quarter came in at 22.8 mmboe, compared with 25.5 mmboe a year earlier.

The Adelaide-based oil and gas producer also said its Barossa project, where drilling has been suspended pending approval of the environmental plan, is 66% complete and drilling activity will most likely resume before the year-end.

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.