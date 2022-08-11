Australia's Santos buys underground gas pipeline to ease supply crunch

Updates with detail, comment, context

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said it acquired Hunter Gas Pipeline that owns an approved underground pipeline to transport gas from its Narrabri project in New South Wales to the domestic market amid a supply crunch and rising electricity prices.

A gas and coal supply crunch worsened in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict along with outages at Australian coal-fired power plants have boosted electricity and gas prices, resulting in power producers' costs sky-rocketing and spurring a power crunch.

Earlier this month, the country's competition watchdog - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) - recommended restrictions on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which the government is currently reviewing.

"At a time when the ACCC is forecasting domestic gas shortfalls, our Narrabri project... will inject new supply into southern domestic markets and put downward pressure on gas prices for New South Wales businesses," Santos Midstream and Clean Fuels President Brett Woods said in a statement on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3bHJIed)

"Once fully operational, Narrabri has the potential to deliver more than half New South Wales' gas demand."

The Hunter Gas Pipeline already has planning approval and will potentially connect the Wallumbilla gas supply hub in Queensland to NSW, Santos added.

