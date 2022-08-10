Australia's Santos buys underground gas pipeline to ease supply crunch

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Santos said on Thursday it acquired Hunter Gas Pipeline that owns an approved underground pipeline route to transport gas from its Narrabri project in New South Wales to domestic market amid supply crunch and rising electricity prices.

