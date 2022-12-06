Australia's Santos boosts share buyback, targets higher dividend

Adds plan details

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX said on Wednesday it targets higher shareholder returns and announced a further $350 million increase in share buyback, driven by higher commodity prices.

Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer said it aims to annually return its shareholder a minimum 40% of its free cashflow.

In August, the company said it would increase its share buyback to $350 million from $250 million announced in April.

The latest repurchase, expected to begin this month, brings its total on-market share buyback amount for 2022 to $700 million.

A tightening global LNG market and Russia's conflict with Ukraine led the Adelaide-based company to post record revenue for the third quarter.

"Once the Barossa and Pikka Phase 1 projects commence production, the board’s intention is to consider increasing shareholder returns to at least 50 per cent of free cash flow generated per annum," Santos Chair Keith Spence said.

Santos' shares, up only 15% so far this year, have heavily underperformed bigger rival Woodside Energy WDS.AX amid worries about its ability to maintain shareholder returns while funding two multibillion dollar development projects in Australia and Alaska.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

