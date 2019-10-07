Australia's Santos announces strong oil flow in Caley reservoir

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Tuesday an initial flow test of its Caley reservoir in Western Australia confirmed the main oil pool can produce flow rates at the higher end of pre-drill expectations.

The Caley reservoir is part of the Dorado-3 appraisal well. Santos owns an 80% stake in the Dorado field after it acquired Quadrant Energy in 2018, while Carnarvon Petroleum CVN.AX owns a 20% stake.

The initial flow test achieved a maximum measured rate of about 11,100 barrels of oil per day, Santos said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.