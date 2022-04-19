Australia's Santos announces $250 mln share buyback, targets higher returns

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX announced an on-market share buyback worth up to $250 million on Wednesday as part of a new capital framework targeting higher shareholder returns amid surging commodity prices.

