Australia's Santos announces $250 mln share buyback, targets higher returns

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX announced an on-market share buyback worth up to $250 million on Wednesday as part of a new capital framework targeting higher shareholder returns amid surging commodity prices.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

