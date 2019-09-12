Australia's Rural Funds takes short seller Bonitas to court

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian funds manager Rural Funds Group RFF.AX launched legal proceedings on Friday against Bonitas Research, accusing the activist short seller of inflicting "loss and damage" on the company with a report alleging it had mislead capital markets.

Rural Funds Management, an entity of Rural Funds, said it filed proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales against Bonitas and its principal and CEO, Matthew Wiechert.

Bonitas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment by email.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

