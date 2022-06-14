Australia's Rio Tinto starts iron ore deliveries from Gudai-Darri mine

June 15 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Wednesday it had started delivering iron ore from its Gudai-Darri mine in Western Australia as it seeks to boost overall production volumes.

The capital cost of the mine, which is expected to have a life of over 40 years, is estimated to be $3.1 billion. Production from the mine will continue to increase through the remainder of this year and is expected to reach full capacity in 2023.

“The commissioning of Gudai-Darri represents the successful delivery of our first greenfield mine in over a decade, helping to support increased output of Pilbara Blend, our flagship product," Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott said.

In a bid to support its carbon emissions reduction targets, Rio Tinto said the mine will be powered by a 34 megawatt solar farm that is expected to meet about a third of the mine's average electricity demand once construction is completes in August.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

