Australia's Rio Tinto sees 5% increase in 2020 iron ore shipment

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Thursday forecast a 5% year-on-year rise in iron ore shipments for 2020 and also deferred $500 million of capital expenditure in 2019 to the next year.

The global miner said total capital expenditure in 2019 is expected to be at around $5.5 billion, and $7 billion in 2020.

($1 = 1.4468 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.