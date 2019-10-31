Australia's Rio Tinto sees 5% increase in 2020 iron ore shipment

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Australia's Rio Tinto on Thursday forecast a 5% year-on-year rise in iron ore shipments for 2020 and also deferred $500 million of capital expenditure in 2019 to the next year.

The global miner said total capital expenditure in 2019 is expected to be at around $5.5 billion, and $7 billion in 2020.

