Australia's Rio Tinto pauses work at mining site in Pilbara

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Friday it was pausing work at a mining site in the Pilbara region, after a Pilbara scrub tree and a one square metre rock fell from the overhang of a rock shelter in an area adjacent to the site.

The incident at Nammuldi mine site was identified by the company last month.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.