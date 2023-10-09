News & Insights

RIO

Australia's Rio Tinto expects slightly higher Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 09, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Corrects metric in headline to 'shipments' from 'production'

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Monday it expects iron ore shipments of 323 million to 338 million tonnes in fiscal 2024 at Pilbara, marginally above its forecast for 2023, as operating conditions continue to improve.

The company said Pilbara's shipments guidance is unchanged for 2023 and remains in the upper half of the 320 million- to 335 million-tonne range.

Rio also said its is now targeting a 7 million tonne uplift to capacity towards 50 million tonnes per year at its $3.1 billion Gudai-Darri greenfield mine.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.