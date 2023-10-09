Australia's Rio Tinto expects slightly higher Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2024

Corrects metric in headline to 'shipments' from 'production'

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Monday it expects iron ore shipments of 323 million to 338 million tonnes in fiscal 2024 at Pilbara, marginally above its forecast for 2023, as operating conditions continue to improve.

The company said Pilbara's shipments guidance is unchanged for 2023 and remains in the upper half of the 320 million- to 335 million-tonne range.

Rio also said its is now targeting a 7 million tonne uplift to capacity towards 50 million tonnes per year at its $3.1 billion Gudai-Darri greenfield mine.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

