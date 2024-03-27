Australia's resources earnings to drop 10% in fiscal year 2024

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - Earnings from Australia's resources sector this fiscal year are expected to fall 10% from a year ago to A$417 billion ($272 billion) as commodity prices drop, although the outlook has brightened since December, a government report said on Thursday.

Commodity prices are normalising after the onset of the Ukraine war drove up energy prices and Australia's resource sector earnings to a record A$466 billion in the 2022/23 fiscal year, which runs from July to June.

"Major economies have avoided a recession, and the outlook is for an improvement in world economic growth in 2025 once monetary policy becomes less restrictive in major Western economies," Australia's Department of Industry said in its March quarterly report.

As monetary policy becomes less restrictive, global manufacturing has better prospects to pick up, which could provide an upside to commodity demand, the report said.

Earnings are expected to fall further over the next five years to around A$300 billion as prices for bulk commodities like iron ore and coal retreat. However, the energy transition and firm growth in China and India will maintain demand for Australia's minerals over that timeframe, it said.

Iron ore remains Australia’s top resources export, expected to earn A$136 billion in 2023/24, up from A$124 billion in 2022/23 before easing to A$75 billion in the 2028/29 period, the report said.

Australia is still set to earn nearly double from both thermal coal and steel-making coal sales than from energy transition metals like lithium, copper and nickel by the end of the decade, even as coal earnings drop by 40%.

For steel-making coal, earnings are seen at A$56 billion in 2023/24, before retreating to A$35 billion in 2028/29. For thermal coal, earnings are forecast at A$36 billion in 2023/24, falling to A$21 billion by 2028/29.

In contrast, combined earnings from lithium, copper and nickel are expected edge up from around A$26.6 billion this fiscal year to around A$30 billion by 2028/29, led by gains in copper.

Australia revised up the prices of some commodities for the current fiscal year compared to its December forecast, raising iron ore to $103 a metric tonne from $99 and gold to $1,995 an ounce from $1,933.

It revised expected lithium prices down by 29% to $1,800 a ton from $2,535 in its December forecast, with prices expected to fall further to $1,300 in five years' time.

($1 = 1.5335 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

