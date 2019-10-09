Australia's Resolute Mining shuts down roaster at Syama gold mine

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Resolute Mining RSG.AX on Thursday said a roaster at its Syama gold mine in Mali has been taken offline.

The roaster, which the company says is a crucial part of its sulfide processing circuit at the gold mine, was taken offline due to a crack in the main external shell.

Repairs needed to fix the issue could have a material impact on production from the Syama sulphide circuit for the December quarter, the company added.

(Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

