Australia's Resolute Mining shuts down roaster at Syama gold mine
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Resolute Mining RSG.AX on Thursday said a roaster at its Syama gold mine in Mali has been taken offline.
The roaster, which the company says is a crucial part of its sulfide processing circuit at the gold mine, was taken offline due to a crack in the main external shell.
Repairs needed to fix the issue could have a material impact on production from the Syama sulphide circuit for the December quarter, the company added.
