SOL

Australia's Regis Healthcare gets $406 mln takeover offer from top shareholder, investment firm

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co and Regis Healthcare Ltd's top shareholder on Thursday offered to buy the old-age home operator for A$556.4 million ($405.84 million).

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co SOL.AX and Regis Healthcare Ltd's REG.AX top shareholder on Thursday offered to buy the old-age home operator for A$556.4 million ($405.84 million).

Washington H. Soul said it and Ashburn Pty Ltd are offering A$1.85 per share, a premium of 25.4% to Regis' last closing price.

($1 = 1.3710 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOL REG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More