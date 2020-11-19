Australia's Regis Healthcare gets $406 mln takeover offer from top shareholder, investment firm

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co SOL.AX and Regis Healthcare Ltd's REG.AX top shareholder on Thursday offered to buy the old-age home operator for A$556.4 million ($405.84 million).

Washington H. Soul said it and Ashburn Pty Ltd are offering A$1.85 per share, a premium of 25.4% to Regis' last closing price.

($1 = 1.3710 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

