Australia's Regional Express warns of losses in fiscal 2023

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian airline Regional Express REX.AX on Tuesday forecast an operational loss of A$35 million ($23.8 million) for fiscal 2023, citing a shortage of pilots and engineers, and significantly lower business travel in May and June.

The airline, however, remained optimistic about logging a group operational profit before tax in fiscal 2024 and beyond on sustained expansion of its domestic network.

($1 = 1.4715 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.