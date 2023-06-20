News & Insights

Commodities
REX

Australia's Regional Express warns of losses in fiscal 2023

June 20, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian airline Regional Express REX.AX on Tuesday forecast an operational loss of A$35 million ($23.8 million) for fiscal 2023, citing a shortage of pilots and engineers, and significantly lower business travel in May and June.

The airline, however, remained optimistic about logging a group operational profit before tax in fiscal 2024 and beyond on sustained expansion of its domestic network.

($1 = 1.4715 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.