Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Regal Partners RPL.AX said on Thursday it had formally withdrawn its A$573.5 million ($364.34 million) non-binding proposal to acquire asset manager Pacific Current Group PAC.AX.

($1 = 1.5741 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

