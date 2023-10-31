News & Insights

Australia's Regal Partners soars as stake buy takes assets to $5.1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

October 31, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds share moves in paragraph 2 and further details on deal from paragraph 3

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Regal Partners RPL.AX rose more than 11% on Wednesday, after the investment manager said it would buy a 50% stake in Taurus SM Holdings, bringing group funds under management to A$8 billion ($5.07 billion) on a pro forma basis.

Shares of the Sydney-based firm climbed as much as 11.4% to A$1.950 and were on track for their best day since July 1, 2022, if current gains held.

The stake buy in financing solutions provider Taurus, worth A$28 million, is expected to expand Regal Partners' abilities across alternative investment strategies, the company said.

"The addition of Taurus further supports Regal Partners' aim to be the leading provider of alternative investment strategies in Australia and Asia," Chief Executive Officer Brendan O’Connor said in a statement.

Taurus, founded in 2006, currently manages about A$2.3 billion of fee-earning capital across mining finance, mining royalties and private equity.

Regal Partners expects the acquisition to be complete in early November this year and accretive to its earnings per share in 2024.

Separately, the company said its funds under management for the September quarter stood at A$5.8 billion.

($1 = 1.5778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.